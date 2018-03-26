Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for death of Hanover man

A Hanover woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday in connection with the death of a Beaverdam man.

Stephanie D. Tinsley, of Beaverdam, was sentenced to seven years in prison for second-degree murder and three years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Trainham Road around 12:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 after a report of a shooting in the area. Once on scene, they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Glen T. McMillan, of Beaverdam, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tinsley was originally charged with first-degree murder, but the charge has since been amended to second-degree murder, according to court records released on March 26, 2018.

Tinsley was arrested on Jan. 20, 2017 and was being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

