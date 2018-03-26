Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for death of Hanover man

A woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday in connection with the death of a Beaverdam man.More >>
The suspect was captured on surveillance video attempting to break into a business in the 8100 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged an 18-year-old Lancaster man and a juvenile after a pursuit early Thursday morning.More >>
An Ashland man has died in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.More >>
An eighth-grader at Oak Knoll Middle School in Hanover had a wonderful surprise at school on Friday.More >>
