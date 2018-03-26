Fultz returns to lineup for 76ers - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fultz returns to lineup for 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Markelle Fultz will return to the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup on Monday.

Coach Brett Brown made the surprise announcement before the Sixers' game against Denver. Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft, will come off the bench.

Fultz played the 76ers' first four games of the season but has been sidelined since.

Fultz was ruled out indefinitely in October with soreness and a scapular muscle imbalance in the shoulder. The team announced Dec. 9 the soreness was gone, the imbalance had been resolved, and he was going to participate in "elevated on-court basketball activities." Then on Jan. 2, the team announced Fultz had been cleared to begin the final stage of his "return-to-play program."

Fultz averaged 6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his four games this season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Report: Level of fentanyl in Prince was exceedingly high

    Report: Level of fentanyl in Prince was exceedingly high

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:49 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:49:53 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 7:42 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:42:31 GMT
    Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.More >>
    Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.More >>

  • '60 Minutes," Stormy Daniels get big ratings, some pushback

    '60 Minutes," Stormy Daniels get big ratings, some pushback

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:39:48 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:32:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, May 6, 2009 photo, Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans. An attorney for the porn actress who said she had sex with President Donald Trump is asking the Trump Organization ...(AP Photo/Bill Haber, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, May 6, 2009 photo, Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans. An attorney for the porn actress who said she had sex with President Donald Trump is asking the Trump Organization ...
    An interview with Stormy Daniels delivered for "60 Minutes," giving the long-running CBS news magazine its highest ratings in a decade.More >>
    An interview with Stormy Daniels delivered for "60 Minutes," giving the long-running CBS news magazine its highest ratings in a decade.More >>

  • Court tosses Olivia de Havilland lawsuit against FX's "Feud"

    Court tosses Olivia de Havilland lawsuit against FX's "Feud"

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:19:56 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 7:30 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:30:51 GMT
    A California appeals court has thrown out a lawsuit by 101-year-old actress Olivia de Havilland against the creators of the FX Networks show "Feud: Betty and Joan.".More >>
    A California appeals court has thrown out a lawsuit by 101-year-old actress Olivia de Havilland against the creators of the FX Networks show "Feud: Betty and Joan.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly