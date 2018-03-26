Redskins sign ex-Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Redskins sign ex-Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins have signed free-agent linebacker Pernell McPhee.

The team announced the deal Monday. McPhee spent the past three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Knee and shoulder injuries limited McPhee to 22 games over the past two seasons. In 2017, McPhee had 21 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games.

McPhee has 182 tackles and 31 sacks in seven NFL seasons with the Bears and Baltimore Ravens. The 29-year-old Mississippi State product joins Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith in Washington's rotation of outside linebackers.

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

