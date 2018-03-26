Henrico schools want to hear from community about improving safety

Safety at school is one of the most talked about topics in the country right now, and many Central Virginia parents want to know what's being done to protect our students.

Just days after a gun scare at Highland Springs High School, Henrico school leaders are inviting everyone to a safety forum.

The community safety forum was planned weeks before the gun scare where a student is accused of bringing a loaded gun to campus. Parents say they started asking about having a forum after the tragic Parkland shooting.

Even with school resource officers, surveillance systems and locks on the door, Henrico school leaders say more can be done when it comes to safety. Parents and students want to be a part of the conversation.

"One of the things we all observed was that even having one injury or a group of frightened children is too much!" says Stefanie Brown.

Her children go to school in the west end.

"The primary obligation of the government is to protect its citizens," said Brown.

Parents from the east end, like Monica Hutchinson, say they have suggestions.

"We know there is strength in numbers, and they need to see that the parents care," said Hutchinson.

That's why a school safety community forum will be held at Hungary Creek Middle school on Wednesday.

"This is an opportunity to have face time with top leaders in the school system and the police and fire department, and so we want folks to come forward and bring their ideas," says HCPS spokesperson Andy Jenks.

Several topics are up for discussion, including what you need to know about school building security, social and emotional support of students, safety procedures and the partnership with first responders.

Hutchinson has several major issues she'd like to discuss. Her son goes to Highland Springs High School.

"These are children whose lives are affected by gun violence," says Hutchinson. "Not just the threat to them in school, but the threat outside of school in the community is very real."

Hutchinson says her son is also being bullied because he's gay.

"He's pushed. He's shoved. He's picked on," she said.

She hopes the topic of bullying is also brought up at the forum.

"It's about working together to change the culture and the mindset within the school. We have to do this. I don't want my son or any other child to fill this way."

The forum will be held on March 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hungary Creek Middle School, 4909 Francistown Road in Glen Allen.

Here is the information about the HCPS Community Safety Forum:

The forum will start with an explanation of the forum agenda, followed by a short safety video and remarks from representatives of Henrico Police, Henrico Fire and the school division. Attendees will then be divided into small groups, led by a moderator, to present their thoughts and ideas about school safety. Attendees' feedback will compiled and posted on the school division website, henricoschools.us. The safety forum will be open to the public and will be attended by School Board members, Henrico Schools administrators and representatives of Henrico Schools' Department of Safety and Emergency Management. More details about the forum will be forthcoming. School safety is one of Henrico Schools' four cornerstones, along with academic progress, closing gaps and relationships.

