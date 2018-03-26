Henrico credit union to swap $20s for $50s at some ATMs

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

You better check your smoke detectors!

You better check your smoke detectors!

Henrico Federal Credit Union is swapping some $20s for $50s at four ATMs on Wednesday, March 28.

Here is the list of ATMs:

Dixon Powers Branch: 8611 Dixon Powers Drive in Henrico

Laburnum Branch: 1201 North Laburnum Avenue in Henrico

West Broad Branch: 9401 West Broad Street in Henrico

Bellwood Branch: 7101 Jefferson Davis Highway in North Chesterfield

“This event is a creative way for us to give back and say thank you for the support provided to us in the communities we serve”, said Jason Ritter, SVP Member Experience.

You do not need to be a member of Henrico Federal Credit Union to participate.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12