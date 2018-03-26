Richmond SPCA in need of blankets for homeless pets

The Richmond SPCA is still in need of warm blankets for its homeless pets.

Those of you who are looking to get rid of your used blankets and bedding can drop them off at the Robins-Starr Humane Center, located at 2519 Hermitage Road, at any time during business hours.

Business hours are Mondays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Tuesday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Donations are tax-deductible.

Click here to see a list of other items the organization is also accepting.

