Joe Morrissey fighting to keep law license

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Former Richmond mayoral candidate Joe Morrissey has started what's expected to be a weeklong fight to keep his law license.

Virginia State Bar has filed three ethics complaints against Morrissey.

He is charged with destroying evidence and making false statements in court, in an attempt to cover up a 2013 sexual relationship with a then-17-year-old receptionist in his law office, who is now his wife.

The three-judge panel will also hear an ethics complaint from Former Governor Doug Wilder in a case that centers on Morrissey's representation of Wilder and his National Slavery Museum.

