Henrico Schools hires director to oversee equity, diversity efforts

Henrico County Public Schools hired its first director of the new Office of Equity and Diversity.

Monica Manns was introduced on Thursday evening at the monthly Henrico School Board meeting. Manns said she plans to open up the dialogue with the school community by increasing equity and diversity.

“I’m really excited,” Manns said. “I want to spend time learning, listening, and helping people have collaborative, solution-oriented conversations around issues of equity and diversity. If we do that, we can all work together and move things forward.” \

One of Manns' first efforts will be helping to guide the creation of the HCPS Equity and Diversity Advisory Committee, which will consist of students, staff, parents, and community members.

The position was created after an offensive Short Pump Middle School locker room video outraged parents and sparked a police investigation. The school's football team ended up forfeiting the season because of it.

Manns previously worked as a consultant and prevention specialist at Henrico County Public Schools.

"She also helped start a mindfulness program for schools in Henrico and helped launch a voluntary reading group for African-American male students at Fairfield Middle School. She left Henrico Schools in 2016 and is eager to return," said Henrico County Public Schools.

She also served as a principal, teacher, counselor, consultant, and administrator in other school divisions.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12