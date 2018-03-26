Cat-and-mouse game: Mountain lion roams California backyards - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cat-and-mouse game: Mountain lion roams California backyards

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) - A mountain lion roamed through backyards in a neighborhood outside Los Angeles before wildlife officers tranquilized it.

The lion was spotted Monday morning in the eastern Los Angeles County community of Azusa, near the San Gabriel Mountains wilderness.

TV news helicopters showed it pawing at the door of a home and jumping onto the roof of a shed, then leaping over a fence.

Azusa police contained the big cat until wildlife officers arrived and used social media to warn residents to stay indoors.

After being tranquilized, the sleeping lion was loaded onto a pickup truck to be moved out of the neighborhood.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • TCM honors Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony

    TCM honors Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:09:25 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:31:28 GMT
    TCM honors Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony.More >>
    TCM honors Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony.More >>

  • Pussy Riot targets Trump in Republican stronghold of Idaho

    Pussy Riot targets Trump in Republican stronghold of Idaho

    Sunday, March 25 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:19:01 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:31:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger). Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs at El Korah Shrine during Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 25, 2018. The show began on Saturday.(AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger). Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs at El Korah Shrine during Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 25, 2018. The show began on Saturday.
    The Russian punk collective Pussy Riot have brought their anti-fascist messages to the Republican stronghold that strongly supports President Donald Trump.More >>
    The Russian punk collective Pussy Riot have brought their anti-fascist messages to the Republican stronghold that strongly supports President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Trump's lawyer denies intimidating Stormy Daniels

    Trump's lawyer denies intimidating Stormy Daniels

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:49:19 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:31:18 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly