Kraft discounts any discord in Patriots organization - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Kraft discounts any discord in Patriots organization

By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Every marriage has its ups and downs. So New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft urges everyone not to read too much into any reported discord in his organization.

Kraft praised Bill Belichick on Monday when asked about some of the unusual decisions the coach made in the Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia.

As for any split among owner, coach and star quarterback, Kraft says he has learned to work with "a strong and powerful coach." He adds that any tension "gets greater when you lose."

As for Brady, Kraft notes that the "feeling of a loss is worse than the feeling of a win" in a Super Bowl, except for that first victory. Says Kraft: "I think Tommy is in that category."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump's lawyer denies intimidating Stormy Daniels

    Trump's lawyer denies intimidating Stormy Daniels

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:49:19 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:03:52 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

  • Correction: Stellar Awards story

    Correction: Stellar Awards story

    Sunday, March 25 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:59:11 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:50:30 GMT
    (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File). FILE- In this Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, Travis Greene performs at the 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn. Greene took home artist of the year and three other trophies at the S...(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File). FILE- In this Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, Travis Greene performs at the 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn. Greene took home artist of the year and three other trophies at the S...
    JJ Hairston wins five awards, and Travis Greene picks up four as the Stellar Awards honor the best in the gospel industry.More >>
    JJ Hairston wins five awards, and Travis Greene picks up four as the Stellar Awards honor the best in the gospel industry.More >>

  • TCM honors Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony

    TCM honors Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:09:25 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:41:26 GMT
    TCM honors Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony.More >>
    TCM honors Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly