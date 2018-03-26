Snow cleared at Martinsville; NASCAR races a day later - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Snow cleared at Martinsville; NASCAR races a day later

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) - The snow has been cleared from Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR's postponed Cup Series race is about to begin.

A wintry mix forced NASCAR to cancel almost two days of activities and turn its first stop at a short track this season into a Monday afternoon race.

Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to green when the race begins. Jimmie Johnson leads all active drivers with nine wins at Martinsville, but he's mired in a career-worst 28-race winless streak.

NASCAR completed the Truck Series race Monday morning before the main event. John Hunter Nemechek won that race, and the track was cleared for Cup Series driver introductions.

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • NCAA Latest: Michigan, Loyola in Final Four; bluebloods next

    NCAA Latest: Michigan, Loyola in Final Four; bluebloods next

    Saturday, March 24 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-03-24 22:08:24 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:40:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Amis). Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leads the team in brayer before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/John Amis). Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leads the team in brayer before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in ...
    Loyola-Chicago could join the great underdog programs to make the Final Four in the past 10 years.More >>
    Loyola-Chicago could join the great underdog programs to make the Final Four in the past 10 years.More >>

  • Newman leads Kansas past Duke 85-81 in OT for Final Four bid

    Newman leads Kansas past Duke 85-81 in OT for Final Four bid

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:59:18 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:14:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Kansas' Malik Newman (14) is fouled on his way to the basket by Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) during overtime of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Kansas' Malik Newman (14) is fouled on his way to the basket by Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) during overtime of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.
    Malik Newman and top-seeded Kansas got over their Elite Eight hump on Sunday, knocking off second-seeded but favored Duke 85-81 in overtime in a thrilling Midwest Region finale that clinched its first trip to the...More >>
    Malik Newman and top-seeded Kansas got over their Elite Eight hump on Sunday, knocking off second-seeded but favored Duke 85-81 in overtime in a thrilling Midwest Region finale that clinched its first trip to the Final Four since 2012.More >>

  • Villanova returns to Final Four, beating Texas Tech 71-59

    Villanova returns to Final Four, beating Texas Tech 71-59

    Sunday, March 25 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-03-25 21:11:08 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:06:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo, center, dunks between Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith, left, and Brandone Francis during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Boston.(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo, center, dunks between Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith, left, and Brandone Francis during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Boston.
    Villanova is headed back to the Final Four for the second time in three years.More >>
    Villanova is headed back to the Final Four for the second time in three years.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly