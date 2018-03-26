John Hunter Nemechek wins trucks race at Martinsville - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

John Hunter Nemechek wins trucks race at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) - John Hunter Nemechek staved off a bump from Kyle Benjamin in the final turn at Martinsville Speedway on Monday to win a Truck Series race that was postponed a day because of snow.

This was Nemechek's first career victory at Martinsville, where he had finished second twice and third once.

Benjamin finished second despite leading 74 laps. Brett Moffitt was third and was followed by Grant Enfinger and Noh Gragson.

Nemechek took the lead on a late restart but had Benjamin closing in on him over the final laps. Benjamin waited until the final turn to use his bumper in an attempt to move Nemechek. But Nemechek hung on to his truck and won his sixth career race.

The race began Saturday but was stopped after 23 laps because of a wintry mix. It turned to heavy snow, canceling all track activity Sunday. The conclusion of the Truck Series race was a lead-in to Monday's rescheduled Cup race in a NASCAR doubleheader.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

