Messina goalkeeper sent off for urinating behind his goal

ROME (AP) - A goalkeeper for fourth-division Messina has been sent off for urinating behind his goal.

The 21-year-old Armando Prisco couldn't hold it in anymore with five minutes remaining in a rain-soaked derby with Igea - even though he had been substituted in to start the second half on Sunday.

"I made a gesture as if I was just stretching because I knew that people were around and I didn't want people to think I was (urinating)," Prisco said.

But the referee noticed and asked Prisco what he was doing.

"He took it a bit too personally," Prisco said. "I was honest enough to tell him what happened and I don't think anyone else noticed."

Messina had already used all three of its substitutions, meaning a center back had to defend the goal for the remaining five minutes. The game finished 0-0.

Prisco said he won't do it again.

"I'll try to hold it in. I'm 21 and I'm not incontinent yet."

