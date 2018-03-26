Stormy Daniels interview scores big for '60 Minutes'

The news magazine show registered more than 21 million viewers for the interview with the porn star. (Source: Matt Sayles/AP)

(RNN) – Sex and politics add up to big ratings for CBS.

After weeks of buildup, Anderson Cooper’s “60 Minutes” interview with Stormy Daniels and her alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump averaged 21.3 million viewers. That’s the best audience in 10 years for the news magazine show.

A 2008 interview with newly elected President Barack Obama notched 24.5 million viewers.

In addition to scoring big numbers in the ratings, the porn star’s interview was also the top trending topic on Twitter Sunday night after the show aired.

It’s uncertain whether Trump watched the interview, but a Monday morning tweet may be a reaction to it.

So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2018

