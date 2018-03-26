Juventus coach Allegri wins Italy's golden bench award - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Juventus coach Allegri wins Italy's golden bench award

(Maurizio Degl'Innocenti/ANSA via AP). Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri poses with the golden bench coaching award at the Coverciano's Sports Center, near Florence, Italy, Monday, March 26, 2018. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has won the golde... (Maurizio Degl'Innocenti/ANSA via AP). Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri poses with the golden bench coaching award at the Coverciano's Sports Center, near Florence, Italy, Monday, March 26, 2018. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has won the golde...
(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File ). FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 file photo, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures to his players from the sidelines during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus, at the Milan San Siro stad... (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File ). FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 file photo, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures to his players from the sidelines during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus, at the Milan San Siro stad...

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri won the golden bench award for the 2016-17 season on Monday in a vote of his colleagues.

Allegri guided Juventus to a record sixth straight Serie A title, a third straight Italian Cup championship, and the Champions League final.

He received 19 votes, Gian Piero Gasperini of Atalanta finished second with 11 votes, and Maurizio Sarri of Napoli was third with seven.

It's the third time Allegri won the award.

This season, Juventus holds a two-point lead over Sarri's Napoli with nine matches remaining.

"I wish all the coaches good luck for the end of the season, but a bit less to Sarri," Allegri said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Daniels' lawyer won't give evidence of alleged Trump affair

    Daniels' lawyer won't give evidence of alleged Trump affair

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:49:19 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:31:24 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

  • TCM honors Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony

    TCM honors Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:09:25 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:30:50 GMT
    TCM honors Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony.More >>
    TCM honors Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony.More >>

  • Pussy Riot targets Trump in Republican stronghold of Idaho

    Pussy Riot targets Trump in Republican stronghold of Idaho

    Sunday, March 25 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:19:01 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:30:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger). Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs at El Korah Shrine during Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 25, 2018. The show began on Saturday.(AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger). Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs at El Korah Shrine during Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 25, 2018. The show began on Saturday.
    The Russian punk collective Pussy Riot have brought their anti-fascist messages to the Republican stronghold that strongly supports President Donald Trump.More >>
    The Russian punk collective Pussy Riot have brought their anti-fascist messages to the Republican stronghold that strongly supports President Donald Trump.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly