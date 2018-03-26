Hanover sheriff looking for suspect in attempted burglary

This man is suspected of attempted to break into a business. (Source: Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

An attempted burglary has the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for a suspect.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video attempting to break into a business in the 8100 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the man attempted to force his way into a door of the business, and left on foot after he failed to gain entry.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing dark clothes and a white backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

