Argentina coach says Messi fit to play Spain - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Argentina coach says Messi fit to play Spain

(Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Lionel Messi, centre, and Sergio Aguero are seen in the stands during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Italy at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Friday March 23, 2018. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Lionel Messi, centre, and Sergio Aguero are seen in the stands during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Italy at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Friday March 23, 2018.
(AP Photo/Dave Thompson). Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Sergio Aguero, top right, sit on the bench before the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Italy at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson). Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Sergio Aguero, top right, sit on the bench before the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Italy at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Friday, March 23, 2018.

MADRID (AP) - Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli says Lionel Messi has recovered from his muscle problems and will play against Spain in a friendly on Tuesday.

Sampaoli says "yesterday and today (Messi) trained and he was fine ... I don't think he will have any problem playing."

A minor muscular problem kept Messi on the bench last Friday during Argentina's 2-0 win over Italy in a friendly in Manchester, England.

Sampaoli adds, "If there were some risk, Leo would say something. The day before the match against Italy he said he wasn't fit to play and he didn't."

Messi will face a Spain that includes his Barcelona teammates Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique, and Jordi Alba at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

