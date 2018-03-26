2 arrested after child found wandering in roadway

Henrico police arrested two people in connection with an unsupervised child left in the roadway.

On March 23, police responded to the intersection of Bandera Drive and Durango Road. Officers then were directed to the child's home and determined the child was not being supervised when the child wandered off.

Toni Alexus Tyler and Andrew O'Neil Laboo were both charged with child neglect.

