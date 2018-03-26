VCU police offers reward for information in attempted robbery

The VCU Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with an attempted robbery that happened on March 20 in the 900 block of Park Avenue.

Police said around 9:34 p.m., a victim reported that a man approached her from behind and attempted to steal her backpack. According to officers, a bystander intervened, and the suspect punched him. The suspect then hopped into a car parked into a lot on Harrison Street and left the area. The victim was not injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man, 5-feet-10-inches tall, with braids (or dreadlocks), and long sideburns. At the time of the incident, police said he was wearing a light-colored, hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect was captured on VCU's security cameras getting out from the passenger side of a gray or silver 2005 or 2008 Nissan in an alleyway near Harrison Street. He was then seen crossing the alley into the courtyard of VCU's Pollack Building and then pulling a hoodie over his head.

Officers believe the suspect then crossed through the courtyard and another alley and attempted to take the victim's backpack near VCU's Singleton Center in the 900 block of Park Avenue.

Police do not have any information the person driving the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information about this attempted robbery is asked to contact VCU police Det. Lee Olds at 804-382-2719 or email him at oldskl@vcu.edu.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12