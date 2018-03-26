Henrico firefighter helps man who collapsed while working out

A Henrico County firefighter was recognized for helping a man who collapsed while working out.

Tunde Ogun happened to be exercising on a nearby treadmill when the man collapsed, and he used a wall-mounted defibrillator to help the man until an ambulance arrived.

In a post on Facebook, Ogun was congratulated for his quick action.

The post called attention to the medical training Henrico firefighters receive to respond to emergencies.

