Comptroller: Wall Street average bonus topped $184K in '17

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state's top elected fiscal officer says the average bonus paid to securities industry employees in New York City rose by 17 percent last year as Wall Street profits soared for a second consecutive year.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (dee-NAP'-oh-lee) says Monday that the average bonus paid to brokers jumped to more than $184,000. The Democrat says pretax profits for the Wall Street operations of New York Stock Exchange member firms jumped 42 percent to $24.5 billion, the highest level since 2010.

The annual accounting of bonuses paid to the securities workers serves as an indicator of how the financial services industry is doing. It also gives city and state tax collectors an idea of how much to expect from taxes on the billions of dollars in bonuses Wall Street brokerage firms pay employees.

