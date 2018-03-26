Caroline sheriff's office investigating social media post - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

(Source: Caroline Sheriff's Office) (Source: Caroline Sheriff's Office)
CAROLINE, VA (WWBT) -

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says it is working with other local, state and federal officials in tracking down who made a threatening social media post on Friday. 

"CCSO will continue to work together in providing a safe environment for our students as that is our number one priority," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Monday.

There's currently no information on what the social media post contained or if there are any suspects. 

