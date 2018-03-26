Caroline sheriff's office investigating social media post

The firefighter happened to be nearby, and used a wall-mounted defibrillator until an ambulance arrived.More >>
From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says it is working with other local, state and federal officials in tracking down who made a threatening social media post on Friday.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.More >>
The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
Toys R Us opens its doors for a going-out-of-business sale, offering clearance discounts on toys and baby products at its 735 stores, including Babies R Us.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
