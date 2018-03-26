Man charged in shooting death of 21-year-old Henrico woman

David Wayne Dykes, 22, is being held at the Henrico County Jail. (Source: Henrico police)

Henrico police have charged a man in the January shooting death of a 21-year-old woman.

David Wayne Dykes, 22, of Henrico, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, and is being held at the Henrico County Jail.

The charge is related to the death of Jessica Brianne Rogers, who was killed in a townhouse complex near Staples Mill Road and Glenside Drive.

Rogers died after being taken to the hospital Jan. 13.

