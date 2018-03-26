Fund your future first over your child's college

If you have kids, chances are you're either saving for their college - or worrying about the fact that you aren't. Before that, you should be saving money for someone else - yourself.More >>
Buyers are losing tens of thousands, even hundreds of thousands of dollars to con artists in a scam that's hitting victims across the country.More >>
Major carriers are stepping up and offering protection plans against spam, scam and robocalls coming through on your smart phone, but how effective are these plans, and are they even worth it?More >>
Rob Wilson teaches 'The Art of Breath' and says not only is it a way to fill our lungs in a controlled manner, but it's the next frontier in wellness - offering a variety of potential uses and benefits.More >>
More hotels are now offering a new convenience: digital room keys. They are the next wave in high-tech travel, but experts are worried you could pay a steep price for this convenience.More >>
