Markets Right Now: Stocks surge in early trading; Dow up 450

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are surging in early trading on Wall Street as the market makes up some of its huge losses from last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained more than 450 points early Monday, after losing more than 1,400 last week.

Traders are hoping that negotiations between China and the U.S. will ease tensions over trade.

Technology companies and banks, which took some of the biggest losses last week, were up the most. Microsoft jumped 5.4 percent.

The Dow industrials were up 486 points, or 2.1 percent, at 24,022.

The S&P 500 rose 46 points, or 1.8 percent, to 2,635. The Nasdaq climbed 143 points, or 2.1 percent, to 7,136.

