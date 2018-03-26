Multi-vehicle crash causing backup on I-95 South

Traffic is backed up to Chamberlayne Road. (Source: VDOT)

Traffic is getting by on the left shoulder. (Source: VDOT)

A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 South just past the interchange with I-64 is causing a traffic backup.

All lanes had been closed, which caused a lengthy backup on both I-95 South and I-64 East. The left and center lanes have since reopened.

Traffic was backed up on I-95 South to Chamberlayne Road and on I-64 East to Staples Mills Road, but is starting to flow again.

