New Zealand's central bank to weigh employment in decisions

By NICK PERRY
Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - New Zealand's central bank said Monday it will consider employment as well as inflation when setting interest rates and making other monetary policy decisions.
The Reserve Bank has aimed to keep inflation under control at about 2 percent. Now the bank will also aim to maximize sustainable employment. The dual mandate is similar to the mandates of the U.S. Federal Reserve and some other central banks.
The change takes effect Tuesday as part of an agreement when incoming Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr begins his five-year term. The government hopes to later enshrine the change in law.
The government plans to make other changes including adding a seven-member committee to make monetary policy decisions. Those decisions are currently made solely by the central bank governor.
The new mandate does not come with a specific target for the unemployment rate.
Orr told reporters that employment had always been a consideration for the bank and that the new agreement made it more transparent.
"It's something that every New Zealander should hope for, that we are gainfully employed, at our maximum level," he said. "But that is really a function of so many different factors going on in the economy, both some within our control, and some outside."
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said that under the planned new decision-making committee structure, a majority of members would be Reserve Bank staff and a minority would be external members. He said the bank's governor would chair the committee and that Treasury would have a non-voting observer.
"I want to say clearly again, that above all, the Reserve Bank will retain its operation independence, which we have come to value in new Zealand," Robertson said.
New Zealand's benchmark interest rate is currently set at 1.75 percent. Inflation is running at 1.6 percent and the unemployment rate is 4.5 percent.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesMore >>
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesMore >>
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashMore >>
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashMore >>
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killedMore >>
Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killedMore >>
Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicistMore >>
Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicistMore >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>
Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East CoastMore >>
Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East CoastMore >>