Southeast Asia's Grab buys Uber's regional business - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Southeast Asia's Grab buys Uber's regional business

By The Associated Press

Fast growing ridesharing, food delivery and financial services business Grab says it is acquiring Uber's Southeast Asian business operations.

The company said Monday that Uber will in turn take a 27.5 percent stake in Singapore-based Grab and its CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, will join Grab's board.

Grab's CEO and co-founder Anthony Tan said the acquisition marks the beginning of a new era in using mobile businesses to provide transport, food delivery, payments and other financial services across the region.

The release said Uber drivers will switch to the Grab online platform.

Grab now provides services in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia. It says it is offering access to five million drivers and agents and its app has been downloaded onto more than 90 million devices.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Pussy Riot targets Trump in Republican stronghold of Idaho

    Pussy Riot targets Trump in Republican stronghold of Idaho

    Sunday, March 25 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:19:01 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 11:34 PM EDT2018-03-26 03:34:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger). Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs at El Korah Shrine during Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 25, 2018. The show began on Saturday.(AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger). Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs at El Korah Shrine during Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 25, 2018. The show began on Saturday.
    The Russian punk collective Pussy Riot have brought their anti-fascist messages to the Republican stronghold that strongly supports President Donald Trump.More >>
    The Russian punk collective Pussy Riot have brought their anti-fascist messages to the Republican stronghold that strongly supports President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Porn star describes threat over alleged Trump encounter

    Porn star describes threat over alleged Trump encounter

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:29:10 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 11:33 PM EDT2018-03-26 03:33:40 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

    More >>

    Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

    More >>

  • 'Chicago Fire' actress DuShon Monique Brown dead at 49

    'Chicago Fire' actress DuShon Monique Brown dead at 49

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:37 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:37:58 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-03-26 03:30:31 GMT
    Actress DeShon Monique Brown, who played a secretary in the NBC show "Chicago Fire," has died at age 49.More >>
    Actress DeShon Monique Brown, who played a secretary in the NBC show "Chicago Fire," has died at age 49.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly