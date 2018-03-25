Petersburg police ID suspect on the run after shooting

The Petersburg Police Department is searching for a suspect they say shot a man early Sunday on Hawk Street.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified, is in critical condition after being shot around 12:45 a.m.

Police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Chimartal Wells of Petersburg. Wells has outstanding warrants for felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information about the shooting or Wells, call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12