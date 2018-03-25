Petersburg police ID suspect on the run after shooting - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Petersburg police ID suspect on the run after shooting

Chimartal Wells (Source: Petersburg Police Dept.) Chimartal Wells (Source: Petersburg Police Dept.)
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

The Petersburg Police Department is searching for a suspect they say shot a man early Sunday on Hawk Street.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified, is in critical condition after being shot around 12:45 a.m.

Police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Chimartal Wells of Petersburg. Wells has outstanding warrants for felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information about the shooting or Wells, call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Anguished students take aim at gun laws, next election

    Anguished students take aim at gun laws, next election

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-03-25 04:39:00 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:42 PM EDT2018-03-26 01:42:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Demonstrators cheer during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington m...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Demonstrators cheer during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington m...

    From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.

    More >>

    From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.

    More >>

  • Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:10:05 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:42 PM EDT2018-03-26 01:42:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.More >>
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.More >>

  • 37 dead, 69 missing in Russian shopping center fire

    37 dead, 69 missing in Russian shopping center fire

    Sunday, March 25 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-03-25 12:39:05 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:40 PM EDT2018-03-26 01:40:00 GMT
    A devastating fire at a shopping center in a Siberian city killed 37 people and left 69 others missing Sunday, many of them children, a Russian state news agency reported. (Source: Raycom Images)A devastating fire at a shopping center in a Siberian city killed 37 people and left 69 others missing Sunday, many of them children, a Russian state news agency reported. (Source: Raycom Images)

    Four children have died in a fire that broke out in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

    More >>

    Four children have died in a fire that broke out in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly