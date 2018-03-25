Police investigating shooting in Richmond's Church Hill

From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.More >>
From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.More >>
Four children have died in a fire that broke out in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.More >>
Four children have died in a fire that broke out in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.More >>
United Communities Against Crime is hosting a candlelight prayer and balloon release for Annie Giles.More >>
United Communities Against Crime is hosting a candlelight prayer and balloon release for Annie Giles.More >>
The Petersburg Police Department is searching for a suspect they say shot a man early Sunday on Hawk Street.More >>
The Petersburg Police Department is searching for a suspect they say shot a man early Sunday on Hawk Street.More >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>
Officials said there were no signs of foul play, suicide or robbery.More >>
Officials said there were no signs of foul play, suicide or robbery.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>