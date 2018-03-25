2 arrested, victim identified in Church Hill homicide

Richmond Police have arrested two people after a homicide in Church Hill on Sunday.

Police have charged 60-year-old Michael Robinson and 27-year-old Brittany Garrett with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 48-year-old Damon Tucker. Additional charges are pending.

Officers arrived to the 1100 block of North 29th Street just after 7:30 p.m. to find Tucker unresponsive outside with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Police have also made an arrest after a second person was killed on Sunday in Richmond.

