Prized prospect Kingery, Phillies reach 6-year contract

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Daniel Descalso catches a fly ball hit by Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon during the third inning of a spring baseball game in Scottsdale, Ariz., Sunday, March 25, 2018.

(AP Photo/John Raoux). Detroit Tigers' Michael Fulmer pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning of a spring baseball exhibition game, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Lakeland, Fla.

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). San Francisco Giants' Johnny Cueto works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring training baseball game on Sunday, March 25, 2018 in Oakland, Calif.

By The Associated Press



The Philadelphia Phillies are banking on young Scott Kingery.

A prized prospect who has never played in the majors, Kingery reached a six-year deal with the Phillies on Sunday that takes him through the 2023 season.

The contract includes three team options running through 2026. Multiple media reports said Kingery was guaranteed more than $23 million.

The 23-year-old Kingery is batting .392 in 20 spring training games and is tied for the Grapefruit League lead with 20 hits.

Kingery hit a combined .304 with 26 home runs and 29 steals as a second baseman for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading last year. He was a second-round pick in the 2015 draft from the University of Arizona.

Kingery is regarded as the best second-base prospect in baseball. The Phillies currently have Cesar Hernandez as their starting second baseman, so Kingery has also seen time at third base this spring and worked in the outfield.

Coming off a 66-96 record and last-place finish in the NL East, the Phillies have been aggressive going into this season. They recently signed former NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta after previously adding slugger Carlos Santana.

ELSEWHERE AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES

NATIONALS 4, CARDINALS 2

Washington starter Stephen Strasburg struck out 10 in his final tuneup, pitching 5 2/3 innings and giving up two runs on three hits and three walks. Michael A. Taylor and Matt Adams homered for the Nationals. Bryce Harper went hitless in three trips and is batting .283. Tommy Pham had two hits, scoring twice for St. Louis.

The Cardinals said pitcher Adam Wainwright will begin the season on the disabled list after injuring himself during conditioning drills earlier this week. Manager Mike Matheny said rookie Jack Flaherty will move into the rotation.

ASTROS 6, MARLINS (SS) 2

Carlos Correa, Marwin Gonzalez and Brian McCann homered for Houston and Dallas Keuchel gave up two runs in five innings. Odrisamer Despaigne pitched four innings for Miami's split squad, allowing two runs and two hits.

The Marlins announced top prospect Lewis Brinson has made the opening day roster. Brinson, acquired from Milwaukee in the Christian Yelich trade, is batting .328 this spring, hitting two home runs and driving in nine. The center fielder will hit leadoff when Miami opens at home Thursday against the Cubs.

METS 4, MARLINS (SS) 3

Yoenis Cespedes hit his sixth spring homer, Jay Bruce also connected and Amed Rosario had two hits, including a two-run triple for New York. Steven Matz threw four shutout innings, striking out four and allowing two hits and a walk.

ORIOLES 6, PHILLIES 5

Maikel Franco hit his sixth homer and Rhys Hoskins hit his fifth for Philadelphia and Roman Quinn stole his ninth base, most in the majors this spring. Chance Sisco and Ruben Tejada both had two hits and scored a run for Baltimore. Sisco, competing with Caleb Joseph for the starting job at catcher, is hitting .429.

RAYS 11, YANKEES 1

Carlos Gomez hit one of Tampa Bay's six home runs and C.J. Cron had two hits.

Yankees first baseman Greg Bird is set to see a specialist in New York on Monday for inflammation in his right foot.

RED SOX 6, TWINS 1

Mookie Betts hit a pair of home runs and walked, driving in three runs and scoring three for Boston. J.D. Martinez had three hits and an RBI for the Red Sox, while Andrew Benintendi homered for a fourth time. David Price made his final spring start for Boston, pitching three innings and allowing one run on one hit, a home run by Brian Dozier. Minnesota closer Fernando Rodney pitched the fourth inning, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks.

TIGERS 10, BRAVES 3

Detroit starter Michael Fulmer pitched two-hit ball for seven shutout innings, Miguel Cabrera homered and Jose Iglesias had three hits for Detroit. Mike Foltynewicz's final spring start for Atlanta lasted just two innings after he surrendered six runs on eight hits.

PIRATES 7, BLUE JAYS 4

Francisco Cervelli had two hits, including his fourth homer, driving in three runs and scoring twice for Pittsburgh. Jose Osuna hit his fifth home run for the Pirates.

Steve Pearce homered for Toronto while Josh Donaldson went 0 for 3, leaving him at .148 this spring. Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada was rocked in his final tuneup, pitching 2 2/3 innings and giving up five runs on five hits and two walks.

INDIANS 6, REDS 4

Jose Ramirez had three hits and Yonder Alonso added a two-run double for Cleveland. Josh Tomlin pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits. Luis Castillo pitched five innings for Cincinnati and gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks.

The Indians announced that outfielder Michael Brantley, who had two hits and an RBI, will begin the season on the disabled list. He is recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

MARINERS 11, PADRES 7

Nelson Cruz had two hits, including his second homer for Seattle. Robinson Cano doubled and is batting .406 while Dan Vogelbach also doubled and scored after learning he'll break camp with the big league club. Mariners starter James Paxton gave up two earned runs in five innings. A.J. Ellis homered for San Diego.

CUBS 5, ROYALS 3

Kyle Hendricks pitched four scoreless innings in his final tuneup for Chicago, allowing one hit and issuing two walks. Ben Zobrist had a pair of doubles for the Cubs, scoring a run. Kansas City starter Ian Kennedy gave up one run in five innings.

WHITE SOX 16, BREWERS 1

Eddy Alvarez homered for Chicago. Nick Franklin hit his third home run for Milwaukee.

GIANTS 5, ATHLETICS 1

San Francisco starter Johnny Cueto gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings. Pablo Sandoval hit his fourth homer and Buster Posey singled and doubled. Oakland slugger Khris Davis was hitless in four trips, striking out twice, and is batting .104.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, ROCKIES 3

Chris Owings had three hits, stealing two bases and scoring a run leading off for Arizona, Jake Lamb doubled twice and Nick Ahmed had three hits, including a homer. Gerardo Parra doubled for Colorado.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.