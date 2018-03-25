2 adults displaced in Chesterfield house fire

Two people are displaced following a house fire in Chesterfield.

Crews received a call around 6:04 p.m. for a fire on Loyal Avenue. Firefighters from Petersburg and Colonial Heights also responded to the scene.

The first unit arrived on the scene six minutes later and found heavy fire on the front of the home. The fire was marked under control 22 minutes later.

The adults that were displaced will receive assistance from the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire appears to be cooking related.

