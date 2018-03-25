National anthem will be hot topic at NFL owners meetings

By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The national anthem is going to be a hot topic at the NFL owners meetings.
Just don't expect any far-ranging decisions to be made.
Judging by the comments Sunday from the Texans' Robert McNair and the Jets' Christopher Johnson, the debate among the 32 owners could be confrontational.
McNair, who last year made an analogy of inmates running the asylum about players' demonstrations during the anthem, remains adamant that everyone should stand for the "The Star-Spangled Banner."
"Our playing field is not the place for political statements, not the place for religious statements," McNair said. "It's the place for football."
Johnson, acting owner of the Jets with his brother, Woody, serving as ambassador to the United Kingdom, took a far different tack.
"I have immense respect for the players and their efforts," Christopher Johnson said. "I think if other teams approached it like that it would not be ... a problem in the NFL."
