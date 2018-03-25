Roof collapses at VA fitness facility

A roof collapsed at a fitness facility in Tappahannock on Sunday.

The roof collapsed at River Fitness' aquatics area, the organization said on Facebook. The pool area had been closed since Friday, so no one was hurt.

Other areas of the building were unaffected, but the fitness facility said it will remain closed for a few days while the building is being checked out.

