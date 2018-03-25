Fitness facility reopens after roof collapse

The roof collapse happened on March 25. (Source: River Fitness/Facebook)

A roof collapsed at a fitness facility in Tappahannock on Sunday, closing down the business early in the week.

River Fitness posted to Facebook on Wednesday that regular hours would resume on Thursday.

The roof collapsed at River Fitness' aquatics area, which had been closed since Friday, the organization said on Facebook.

Other areas of the building were unaffected.

