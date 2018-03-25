Jets sign former Redskins WR Terrelle Pryor - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Jets sign former Redskins WR Terrelle Pryor

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Jets have signed former Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.

Pryor, who turns 29 in June, gives the Jets depth at wide receiver, where they also have Jermaine Kearse, Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson, newly signed Andre Roberts, and second-year pros Chad Hansen and ArDarius Stewart.

The Jets announced the signing Sunday. Terms of the deal, which were agreed to on Thursday night, were not immediately known.

Pryor spent one disappointing season in Washington while hobbled by an ankle injury after signing a one-year, $6 million deal. He finished the year on injured reserve and had ankle surgery, ending the season with just 20 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown.

The former Ohio State quarterback had a breakout season as a receiver with Cleveland in 2016, when he had 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Pussy Riot brings anti-Trump message to conservative Idaho

    Pussy Riot brings anti-Trump message to conservative Idaho

    Sunday, March 25 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:19:01 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-03-25 20:14:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger). Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs at El Korah Shrine during Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 25, 2018. The show began on Saturday.(AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger). Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs at El Korah Shrine during Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 25, 2018. The show began on Saturday.
    The Russian punk collective Pussy Riot have brought their anti-fascist messages to the Republican stronghold that strongly supports President Donald Trump.More >>
    The Russian punk collective Pussy Riot have brought their anti-fascist messages to the Republican stronghold that strongly supports President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Trump is staffing - or - casting from Fox

    Trump is staffing - or - casting from Fox

    Sunday, March 25 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-03-25 12:18:53 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-03-25 20:13:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington. President Donald Trump’s favorite TV network is increasingly serving as ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington. President Donald Trump’s favorite TV network is increasingly serving as ...

    For President Donald Trump, his favorite conservative TV network is increasingly serving as a West Wing casting call, as he reshapes his administration with camera-ready personalities.

    More >>

    For President Donald Trump, his favorite conservative TV network is increasingly serving as a West Wing casting call, as he reshapes his administration with camera-ready personalities.

    More >>

  • 'Chicago Fire' actress DuShon Monique Brown dead at 49

    'Chicago Fire' actress DuShon Monique Brown dead at 49

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:37 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:37:58 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-03-25 20:09:36 GMT
    Actress DeShon Monique Brown, who played a secretary in the NBC show "Chicago Fire," has died at age 49.More >>
    Actress DeShon Monique Brown, who played a secretary in the NBC show "Chicago Fire," has died at age 49.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly