Jets sign former Redskins WR Terrelle Pryor

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Sports Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Jets have signed former Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.
Pryor, who turns 29 in June, gives the Jets depth at wide receiver, where they also have Jermaine Kearse, Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson, newly signed Andre Roberts, and second-year pros Chad Hansen and ArDarius Stewart.
The Jets announced the signing Sunday. Terms of the deal, which were agreed to on Thursday night, were not immediately known.
Pryor spent one disappointing season in Washington while hobbled by an ankle injury after signing a one-year, $6 million deal. He finished the year on injured reserve and had ankle surgery, ending the season with just 20 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown.
The former Ohio State quarterback had a breakout season as a receiver with Cleveland in 2016, when he had 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.
___
