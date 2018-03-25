Man killed on East Broad Street near Subway

A man is dead following a shooting that happened on East Broad Street on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened right outside of a Subway near 4th Street around 3:15 p.m. East Broad Street between 3rd and 5th streets were closed for hours.

"When I heard the guns go flying, I ran for cover," said a witness, who was across the street from the shooting.

She said she was sitting at the bus stop across the street and saw three men approach the victim, who was standing outside of the Subway.

"All of a sudden, three guys came and shot him two times in the chest and one in the head," said the woman.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

She said the scene left her traumatized.

"That's the kind of stuff you see on TV, but to witness it in person, I'm tired. I'm tired," said the woman.

The witness was fighting back tears and said it does not make sense.

The witness told us her heart breaks for the victim even though she did not know him.

As the investigation continues, all this woman wishes for now is for the violence to stop.

"There's no right. I'm tired of our people, black people, negro black people killing one another. That's what I want to add it's ridiculous," said the woman.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives believe this was not an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

An investigation into a shooting has closed Broad Street between 3rd and 5th. Alternate routes are available on Grace and Marshall. #rva — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) March 25, 2018

