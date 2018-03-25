Former senator urges gun protesters to learn CPR instead - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Former senator urges gun protesters to learn CPR instead

Rick Santorum on CNN's "State of the Union" (Source: CNN) Rick Santorum on CNN's "State of the Union" (Source: CNN)
(CNN) -

Former Pennsylvania Republican Senator Rick Santorum is calling on student gun-protesters to do things like learning CPR rather than calling for new laws.

On CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, Santorum urged students to take action individually.

"How about kids instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations that when there is a violent shooter that you can actually respond to that," said Santorum.

"But how are they looking at other people to... I would ask you... they took action," said CNN.

"Yeah, they, they took action to ask someone to pass a law. They didn't take action to say, 'How do I, as an individual, deal with this problem? How am I going to do something about stopping bullying within my own community? What am I going to do to actually help respond to a shooter? What am I going to...Those are the kind of things where you can take it internally, and say, 'Here's how I'm going to deal with this. Here's how I'm going to help the situation,'" said Santorum.

Santorum's comments came a day after thousands of protesters gathered at the March For Our Lives events in Washington and across the country to demand gun control legislation.

The event was organized by survivors of the shooting that left 17 people dead at a Florida high school.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

