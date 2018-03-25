Watson wins, denies Thomas No. 1 ranking - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Watson wins, denies Thomas No. 1 ranking

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Bubba Watson waves to the gallery after winning on the sixth hole against Justin Thomas during round six at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Bubba Watson waves to the gallery after winning on the sixth hole against Justin Thomas during round six at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Justin Thomas reacts to his errant drive on the sixth hole during round six at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Justin Thomas reacts to his errant drive on the sixth hole during round six at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Kevin Kisner watches his drive on the eighth hole during round six at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Kevin Kisner watches his drive on the eighth hole during round six at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Alex Noren of Sweden watches his drive on the eighth hole during round six at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Alex Noren of Sweden watches his drive on the eighth hole during round six at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Bubba Watson advanced to his first final in the Dell Technologies Match Play and denied Justin Thomas going to No. 1 in the world.

Watson never trailed in their semifinal match Sunday morning and pulled away early on the back nine. Thomas didn't win a hole after his lone birdie putt on No. 9, and Watson closed him out, 3 and 2.

Thomas needed to reach the championship match to replace Dustin Johnson at No. 1 in the world.

Watson moves on to face a fellow Georgia alum, Kevin Kisner, who beat Alex Noren of Sweden in 19 holes. Noren had two putts inside 10 feet to win the match in regulation. Kisner won on the par-5 12th when Noren took three putts from the front of the green.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump is staffing _ or casting_ from Fox

    Trump is staffing _ or casting_ from Fox

    Sunday, March 25 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-03-25 12:18:53 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-03-25 18:41:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington. President Donald Trump’s favorite TV network is increasingly serving as ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington. President Donald Trump’s favorite TV network is increasingly serving as ...

    For President Donald Trump, his favorite conservative TV network is increasingly serving as a West Wing casting call, as he reshapes his administration with camera-ready personalities.

    More >>

    For President Donald Trump, his favorite conservative TV network is increasingly serving as a West Wing casting call, as he reshapes his administration with camera-ready personalities.

    More >>

  • 'Chicago Fire' actress DuShon Monique Brown dead at 49

    'Chicago Fire' actress DuShon Monique Brown dead at 49

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:37 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:37:58 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-03-25 18:20:43 GMT
    Actress DeShon Monique Brown, who played a secretary in the NBC show "Chicago Fire," has died at age 49.More >>
    Actress DeShon Monique Brown, who played a secretary in the NBC show "Chicago Fire," has died at age 49.More >>

  • 15th defense lawyer in Suge Knight's murder case leaves

    15th defense lawyer in Suge Knight's murder case leaves

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:58:13 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-03-25 18:20:37 GMT
    (Patrick T. Fallon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 7, 2015, file photo, Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight sits for a hearing in his murder case in Superior Court in Los Angeles. Knight has lost another defense lawyer _ his 15th _ and the three-ye...(Patrick T. Fallon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 7, 2015, file photo, Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight sits for a hearing in his murder case in Superior Court in Los Angeles. Knight has lost another defense lawyer _ his 15th _ and the three-ye...
    Marion "Suge" Knight has lost another defense lawyer _ his 15th _ and the three-year wait for his murder trial to start will grow even longer.More >>
    Marion "Suge" Knight has lost another defense lawyer _ his 15th _ and the three-year wait for his murder trial to start will grow even longer.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly