Anti-violence prayer service to be held at Highland Springs

Days after a 16-year-old student reportedly brought a loaded gun to Highland Springs High School Friday, clergy members are coming together to pray.

The Capital City Clergy Coalition is inviting all Clergy to meet at Highland Springs High School on Monday at 10 a.m. for a "Not in Metro Richmond" walk and talk.

"We must not wait for another act of violence before we speak out," said organizer Bishop Husband.

On Friday, police charged the 16-year-old student with possession of a firearm on school property.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12