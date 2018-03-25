Snowstorm batters parts of Southwest VA

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

You better check your smoke detectors!

You better check your smoke detectors!

A snowstorm battered parts of Southwest Virginia and left thousands of people waking up in the cold without power on Sunday.

Places like Dublin and Wytheville received 14 inches of snow, according to NBC affiliate WSLS.

Blacksburg received 9.5 inches of snow, and Roanoke received 10.5 inches of snow. This is the 10th snowiest March in the Roanoke area.

Interstates 81 and 77 were a nightmare for drivers. Some people were getting stuck behind multiple accidents for up to three hours.

The snow also forced NASCAR to postpone the Cup Series race in Martinsville.

Meanwhile, downed trees and power lines caused dozens of road closures. The Virginia Department of Transportation is recommending that drivers postpone any travel that is not absolutely necessary.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12