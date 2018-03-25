'Pacific Rim: Uprising' dethrones 'Black Panther' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Pacific Rim: Uprising' dethrones 'Black Panther'

(Legendary Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Pacific Rim Uprising." (Legendary Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Pacific Rim Uprising."
(Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP). This image released by Disney shows a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther."

NEW YORK (AP) - It took six weeks but "Black Panther" has finally been unseated as the top film at the box office. The monsters vs. robots science-fiction sequel "Pacific Rim: Uprising" has dethroned "Black Panther" with an estimated $28 million in weekend ticket sales.

According to studio estimates Sunday, "Black Panther" slid to second place with $16.7 million in its sixth week. The superhero sensation still marked the weekend with another box-office record. It's now the highest-grossing superhero film ever in North America, not accounting for inflation.

The Christian drama "I Can Only Imagine" came in third with $13.8 million in its second weekend. The animated sequel "Sherlock Gnomes" opened with $10.6 million. Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs" scored one of the year's best specialty releases with $1.6 million in 27 theaters.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

