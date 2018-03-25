Police: Two men rob victim at gunpoint

Richmond police are investigating an armed robbery in the city's Southside.

The incident happened around 11:05 a.m. on Sunday in the 2700 block of Lamberts Avenue. Police said a man was working on a car in a yard when he was robbed by two men at gunpoint.

According to officers, the two men took some money, got into a car and drove away from the scene.

Police do not have a suspect description.

