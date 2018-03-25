Richmond Olympian sets new records at swimming championships

Richmond Olympian Townley Haas can now add some new records to his resume.

Haas swam the 500-yard free in 4:08.60 in the NCAA DI Swimming Championships on Thursday, which was his personal best.

On Friday, he swam the individual 200-yard free in 1:29.50, which took nearly a full second off his best time. He beat Blake Pieroni, who came in second at 1:30.23.

Haas is a junior at the University of Texas and won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

