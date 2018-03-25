Richmond activist dies at 81

United Communities Against Crime is hosting a candlelight prayer and balloon release for Annie Giles.More >>
Chanting “enough is enough” and “never again,” more than 5,000 students and other demonstrators marched through Richmond on Saturday as part of a nationwide protest against mass shootings and gun violence.More >>
Richmond police responded to three shootings on Saturday.More >>
The march will take place along with hundreds of other planned marches across the country in support of the primary demonstration in Washington.More >>
Richmond firefighters are working to battle the smoke and flames coming from a Motel 6, located near Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway.More >>
