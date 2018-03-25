Richmond activist dies at 81

The Richmond community will honor an activist who died at the age of 81.

Annie Giles spent decades working to uplift the neighbors of Whitcomb Court, serving on the tenant council, and organizing programs for children and families.

Last year, the city placed Annie Giles street signs at the intersections in the Whitcomb Court area.

In August, Annie Giles Day was held to honor her work alongside her best friend Teresa Hobson.

United Communities Against Crime is hosting a candlelight prayer and balloon release for Giles in the 2500 block of Whitcomb Street at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

