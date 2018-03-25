AP Sports Podcast: The 3-point shot debate; Sunday preview - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

AP Sports Podcast: The 3-point shot debate; Sunday preview

By The Associated Press

Hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg discuss the evolution of the 3-pointer in basketball and how Villanova is using it so effectively in its bid for a spot in the Final Four in the latest episode of the "AP Sports Special Events" daily March Madness podcast .

The Wildcats led the nation in scoring in the regular season at 87 points a game, and 35 of those were from 3-pointers. Villanova isn't the first team to fall in love with the three, but the Wildcats are shooting it 47 percent of the time.

Litke and Dahlberg also talk about Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and look at the final weekend games that determine the Final Four. They bring in AP College Basketball writer Aaron Beard, who breaks down the games and finish it all up with some tasty ramen and a hastily arranged PB&J.

