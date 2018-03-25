37 dead, 69 missing in Russian shopping center fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

37 dead, 69 missing in Russian shopping center fire

A devastating fire at a shopping center in a Siberian city killed 37 people and left 69 others missing Sunday, many of them children, a Russian state news agency reported. (Source: Raycom Images) A devastating fire at a shopping center in a Siberian city killed 37 people and left 69 others missing Sunday, many of them children, a Russian state news agency reported. (Source: Raycom Images)

MOSCOW (AP) - A devastating fire at a shopping center in a Siberian city killed 37 people and left 69 others missing Sunday, many of them children, a Russian state news agency reported.

The Tass agency quoted firefighters as saying that 40 of the missing at the four-story Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo were children. An additional 43 people were injured in the blaze, the report said.

There has been no immediate information on the cause of the fire at the mall, which is about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow. But Tass reported that the fire started on the top floor and consumed an area of about 1,500 square meters (16,150 square feet).

The reports didn't say if the victims died from burns or smoke inhalation.

The shopping mall, which opened in 2013, has a cinema, petting zoo, children's center and bowling, Tass reported.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Pussy Riot brings anti-Trump message to conservative Idaho

    Pussy Riot brings anti-Trump message to conservative Idaho

    Sunday, March 25 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:19:01 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-03-25 22:21:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger). Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs at El Korah Shrine during Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 25, 2018. The show began on Saturday.(AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger). Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs at El Korah Shrine during Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 25, 2018. The show began on Saturday.
    The Russian punk collective Pussy Riot have brought their anti-fascist messages to the Republican stronghold that strongly supports President Donald Trump.More >>
    The Russian punk collective Pussy Riot have brought their anti-fascist messages to the Republican stronghold that strongly supports President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Trump is staffing - or casting - from Fox

    Trump is staffing - or casting - from Fox

    Sunday, March 25 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-03-25 12:18:53 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 21:53:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington. President Donald Trump’s favorite TV network is increasingly serving as ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington. President Donald Trump’s favorite TV network is increasingly serving as ...

    For President Donald Trump, his favorite conservative TV network is increasingly serving as a West Wing casting call, as he reshapes his administration with camera-ready personalities.

    More >>

    For President Donald Trump, his favorite conservative TV network is increasingly serving as a West Wing casting call, as he reshapes his administration with camera-ready personalities.

    More >>

  • 'Chicago Fire' actress DuShon Monique Brown dead at 49

    'Chicago Fire' actress DuShon Monique Brown dead at 49

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:37 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:37:58 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-03-25 21:49:48 GMT
    Actress DeShon Monique Brown, who played a secretary in the NBC show "Chicago Fire," has died at age 49.More >>
    Actress DeShon Monique Brown, who played a secretary in the NBC show "Chicago Fire," has died at age 49.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly