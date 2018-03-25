Anguished students take aim at gun laws, next election

Pope Francis told youths in his homily Sunday that "you have it in you to shout," even if "we older people and leaders, very often corrupt, keep quiet."More >>
Pope Francis told youths in his homily Sunday that "you have it in you to shout," even if "we older people and leaders, very often corrupt, keep quiet."More >>
Sarasota's march, which gathered about 20,000 people, and Bradenton's march, bringing together about 1,000, featured some of the area's youngest demonstrators.More >>
Sarasota's march, which gathered about 20,000 people, and Bradenton's march, bringing together about 1,000, featured some of the area's youngest demonstrators.More >>
On Facebook, the NRA characterized the movement as a sham organized by, "Hollywood elites" and "gun-hating billionaires."More >>
On Facebook, the NRA characterized the movement as a sham organized by, "Hollywood elites" and "gun-hating billionaires."More >>
Former President Barack Obama tweeted his support for the March For Our Lives demonstrations.More >>
Former President Barack Obama tweeted his support for the March For Our Lives demonstrations.More >>
Students staged a “die-in” protest of gun violence by lying motionless on the floor of Minnesota’s capitol Thursday.More >>
Students staged a “die-in” protest of gun violence by lying motionless on the floor of Minnesota’s capitol Thursday.More >>
The names of those who lost their lives in the Florida school shooting are being released. Seventeen people lost their lives when a gunman opened fire at a high school.More >>
The names of those who lost their lives in the Florida school shooting are being released. Seventeen people lost their lives when a gunman opened fire at a high school.More >>
From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.More >>
From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.More >>
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesMore >>
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesMore >>
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashMore >>
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashMore >>
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killedMore >>
Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killedMore >>
Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicistMore >>
Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicistMore >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>
Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East CoastMore >>
Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East CoastMore >>