Richmond Kickers lose to Indy Eleven

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Kickers lost to Indy Eleven during their spring season home opener on Saturday.

The Indy Eleven scored one goal, while the Kickers did not score any goals.

The Kickers' next game is at home against North Carolina FC.

